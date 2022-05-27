Harbour Investment Management LLC Has $253,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Harbour Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 126,188 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $43.42. 140,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,199,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

