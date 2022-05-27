Harbour Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Harbour Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,792 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 218,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,103 shares of company stock worth $8,798,364 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 219,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.14. The stock has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $114.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

