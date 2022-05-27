Harmony (ONE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $47.19 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $489.75 million and $47.19 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,471,802,298 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,405,298 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

