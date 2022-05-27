Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HWKN. BWS Financial increased their target price on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

HWKN stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. 99,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,304. The company has a market cap of $767.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter worth $207,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Hawkins by 26,066.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 51.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hawkins by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

