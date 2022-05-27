HC Wainwright Trims Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Target Price to $10.00

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPRO. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered Spero Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.69.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.93% and a negative net margin of 792.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $439,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,988,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 222,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8,249.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 177,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.