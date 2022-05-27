HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $271.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $273.00.

HCA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.82.

HCA stock opened at $211.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $198.69 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.41.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

