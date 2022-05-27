Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 331.9% in May

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,741,000 shares, an increase of 331.9% from the April 30th total of 866,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37,410.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HBGRF remained flat at $$1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
