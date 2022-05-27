Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hengan International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

OTCMKTS HEGIY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,651. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.4995 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

About Hengan International Group (Get Rating)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.