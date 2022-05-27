Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. 26,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.30%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 10,495 shares of company stock worth $156,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTGC. Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Hercules Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.