Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Bought by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,857 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial accounts for about 2.3% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after buying an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Heritage Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. 2,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,911. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a market cap of $919.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

HFWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

