Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HESAY stock traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.36. 42,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,215. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.18. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $190.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4578 per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This is an increase from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,290.00 ($1,372.34) to €1,340.00 ($1,425.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,606.38) to €1,624.00 ($1,727.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,223.40) to €1,205.00 ($1,281.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,395.74) to €1,324.00 ($1,408.51) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,178.14.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

