Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

Hess has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hess to earn $13.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $120.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.62. Hess has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $121.77.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,652 shares of company stock worth $60,473,245 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hess by 474.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

