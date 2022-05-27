HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $62.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HF Sinclair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $49.82.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

