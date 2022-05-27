High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Up 253.9% in May

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 253.9% from the April 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 128,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,251. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

