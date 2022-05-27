Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 710%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,441,172,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

HGV traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 322,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,307. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.85. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $56.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.