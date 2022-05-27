HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HireQuest Inc. provides temporary staffing services which include general labour, industrial and construction personnel. It serves primarily in the areas of construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality and event services. HireQuest Inc., formerly known as Command Center Inc., is based in GOOSE CREEK, S.C. “

Get HireQuest alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Shares of HQI stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $205.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $28,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HireQuest by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HireQuest by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HireQuest by 38.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in HireQuest during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HireQuest (HQI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.