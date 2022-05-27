Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) & Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Head to Head Contrast

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) and Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aptevo Therapeutics and Histogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics -222.55% -717.67% -49.92% Histogen -260.63% -54.01% -38.78%

Aptevo Therapeutics has a beta of 6.36, suggesting that its share price is 536% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Histogen has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aptevo Therapeutics and Histogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics $12.29 million 1.91 -$28.46 million N/A N/A Histogen $1.03 million 8.63 -$14.95 million ($0.27) -0.66

Histogen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aptevo Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aptevo Therapeutics and Histogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Histogen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aptevo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 495.74%. Histogen has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 742.70%. Given Histogen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Histogen is more favorable than Aptevo Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Histogen shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Histogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Histogen beats Aptevo Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company's preclinical candidates also include ALG.APV-527, an investigational bispecific ADAPTIR candidate that features a mechanism of action to target 4-1BB (CD137) and 5T4, a tumor antigen expressed in various types of cancers; and APVO603, a dual agonist bispecific antibody to target 4-1BB and OX40. It also develoes APVO442, a bispecific candidate based on the ADAPTIR-FLEX platform technology to enhance biodistribution of drugs to PSMA positive tumors for treatment of prostate cancer. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB to develop ALG.APV-527. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Histogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Histogen Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19. The company's preclinical product candidates include CTS-2090 and CTS-2096, which are selective caspase-1 inhibitors targeting inflammasome activation, as well as intervenes in a various inflammation mediated disease. Histogen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

