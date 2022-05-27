Homology Medicines’ (FIXX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FIXX. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Homology Medicines to $2.10 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of -0.21.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $2.10. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.48% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 144,566 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 60.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 88,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 52,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after buying an additional 282,169 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

