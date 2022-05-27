Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.03 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.98-$2.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.96. The company had a trading volume of 31,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.14.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 154.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 262,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,019,000 after acquiring an additional 159,103 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

