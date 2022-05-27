Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 556.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

HNGKY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 4%.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

