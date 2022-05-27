Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,394,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 91,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 90,150 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 83,825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBNC. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $62.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

