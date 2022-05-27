Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives GBX 969.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 969.33 ($12.20).

HWDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.58) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($11.84) to GBX 940 ($11.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.78) to GBX 941 ($11.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.40) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 675.40 ($8.50) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 630.80 ($7.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 738.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 808.37.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 631 ($7.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,804.66 ($2,270.87). Also, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.97), for a total transaction of £850,637.52 ($1,070,388.22). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,059 shares of company stock worth $12,757,234.

About Howden Joinery Group (Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.