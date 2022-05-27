HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,439 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,962 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,128 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after buying an additional 32,347 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 34,352 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.87.

HPQ traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $38.74. 873,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,522,282. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

