H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.97

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 4275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 429,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in H&R Block by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 144,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 42,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $939,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

