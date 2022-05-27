Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.28.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07.
About Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huabao International (HUIHY)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.