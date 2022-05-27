HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $450.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $649.37.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $335.12 on Monday. HubSpot has a one year low of $295.53 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $407.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -244.61 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

