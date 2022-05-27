Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $486.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $490.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HUM traded up $8.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.29. 8,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $442.31 and a 200-day moving average of $432.88. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $472.68. The firm has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 56.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

