Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered Huntsman from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.09.

HUN opened at $36.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after buying an additional 907,578 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Huntsman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 43.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 375,940 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in Huntsman by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Huntsman by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

