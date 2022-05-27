Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$33.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of TSE:H traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$35.32. The company had a trading volume of 935,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,371. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The stock has a market cap of C$21.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.02. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$29.13 and a 52-week high of C$36.11.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.6890528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.40%.

Hydro One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.