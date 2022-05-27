ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Holdings Increased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 200.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the third quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

ICFI stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,312. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.24. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.66 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

