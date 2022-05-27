IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $171.36. 174,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625,917. The company has a market cap of $236.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.43.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

