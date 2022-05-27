IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,763 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

