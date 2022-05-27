II-VI Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.00 (NASDAQ:IIVIP)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of IIVIP opened at $244.47 on Friday. II-VI has a 1-year low of $234.01 and a 1-year high of $308.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in II-VI stock. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in II-VI were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

