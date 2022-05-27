IMA Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,786,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,382,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,360,000 after purchasing an additional 339,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $212.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.23 and a 200-day moving average of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

