IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Gap Up to $16.07

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.07, but opened at $16.71. IMAX shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 5,808 shares traded.

IMAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.07.

Get IMAX alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $986.10 million, a PE ratio of -44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.47.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.