Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

IMMR stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $183.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.75. Immersion has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Immersion by 194.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Immersion by 640.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Immersion by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 99,805 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Immersion by 234.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,083 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immersion by 123.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 144,887 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

