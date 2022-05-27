ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.37

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 73253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.16.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,489,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after buying an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after buying an additional 346,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after buying an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,193 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
