Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

