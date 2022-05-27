Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Down 67.5% in May

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the April 30th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Impala Platinum in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

OTCMKTS:IMPUY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 359,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,008. Impala Platinum has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.2531 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

Impala Platinum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.