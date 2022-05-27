Incitec Pivot (OTC:ICPVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Incitec Pivot (OTC:ICPVFGet Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $4.05 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ICPVF opened at $2.81 on Tuesday.

About Incitec Pivot (Get Rating)

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

