indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Up to $7.27

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $7.66. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 5,835 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 140.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 17,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $119,597.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,937.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,414 shares of company stock worth $1,691,096. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

