Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Up 493.4% in May

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, a growth of 493.4% from the April 30th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDEXY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.13) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.50 ($25.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($36.17) to €31.00 ($32.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($33.51) to €27.00 ($28.72) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($24.47) to €21.00 ($22.34) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

OTCMKTS IDEXY traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 272,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,625. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.09. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.1807 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

