Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.

NGVT stock opened at $69.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.27.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 521.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

