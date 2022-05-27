Ink Price Down 3.8% This Week (INK)

Ink (INK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Ink has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $274,907.92 and $197.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $822.57 or 0.02861211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00512532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00031903 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

