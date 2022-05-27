Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviz Technologies is a provider of technology for autonomous vehicles. It provides LiDAR technology. Innoviz Technologies, formerly known as Collective Growth Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

INVZ stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Innoviz Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.04.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 2,504.39%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $60,016,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 276.7% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,600,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,302 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,572 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,838,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Innoviz Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

