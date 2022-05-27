Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Inseego reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

INSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inseego in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

In other news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $240,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inseego by 302.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Inseego in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Inseego in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 329.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Inseego stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. 1,294,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,119. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. Inseego has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $231.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.68.

About Inseego (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.