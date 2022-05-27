Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Buys $4,278,278.20 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 103,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $4,278,278.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,103,390 shares in the company, valued at $335,318,278.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 39,966 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,728.56.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.67 per share, with a total value of $2,583,500.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $11,565,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 58,462 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,612,666.78.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 77,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $3,593,590.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $1,619,475.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,325.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $2,551,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $2,663,100.00.

Shares of APPN opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $149.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.29.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Appian by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Appian by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Appian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Appian by 33.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

