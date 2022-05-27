Insider Buying: Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director Buys 4,600 Shares of Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) Director John Stanley Bailey bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,971.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,023,676 shares in the company, valued at C$22,470,032.16.

HOM.U stock opened at C$17.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.45. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.38 and a 12-month high of C$22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$543.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.81.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOM.U shares. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.69.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.