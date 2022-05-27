Insider Buying: Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director Buys 4,600 Shares of Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UGet Rating) Director John Stanley Bailey bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,971.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,023,676 shares in the company, valued at C$22,470,032.16.

HOM.U stock opened at C$17.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.45. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.38 and a 12-month high of C$22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$543.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOM.U shares. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.69.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

