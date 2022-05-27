Insider Buying: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CROX opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CROX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 292,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,031,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.