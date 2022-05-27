Insider Buying: Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Insider Purchases £19,780 in Stock

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) insider Sian Herbert bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,780 ($24,889.90).

Shares of LON EQLS opened at GBX 86.10 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.92. Equals Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 89.89 ($1.13).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Equals Group from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 129 ($1.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

